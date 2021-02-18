Three Nigerian kidnapping case: SHC grants protection bail to accused

KARCHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday granted protection bail to an alleged accused in kidnapping case of three Nigerian nationals.

A high court bench heard a protection bail plea filed by, Dilber Mallano, an alleged accused in kidnapping case of three Nigerian nationals. The court approved three days protection bail to the accused against the surety bond of Rs 100000.

The alleged accused stated that police have made a false case against him. The police forcibly took me into custody along with the vehicle and asked me to sign on a plain paper, the accused stated.

“A few days ago, it was found out that the police had handed over the foreign nationals to me, “ he stated. Police have made life miserable, arrested my brother and sister-in-law, Dilbar Milano told the court.

According to the police sources, three Nigerians were abducted, after the recovery, the three foreigners were handed over to Dilbar Milano, the case said.

GM Bhutto, the counsel of alleged accused, argued that under what law the police handed over the foreigners to a citizen. The rescued foreigners should have been handed over to their embassy, the lawyer said.

The police stated it had rescued the three foreigners from the defense area and the case was registered in Defense due to the jurisdiction of the Defense Police