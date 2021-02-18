ANL 32.14 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (5.2%)
ASC 15.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
ASL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
AVN 99.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.44%)
BOP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.32%)
BYCO 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.18%)
DGKC 134.74 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-2.36%)
EPCL 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.72%)
FCCL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.51%)
FFBL 26.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.88%)
FFL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.73%)
HASCOL 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.99%)
HUBC 85.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.66%)
HUMNL 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
JSCL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.63%)
KAPCO 39.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.98%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
LOTCHEM 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.22%)
MLCF 47.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.35%)
PAEL 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.5%)
POWER 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PPL 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.42%)
PRL 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.89%)
PTC 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.27%)
SNGP 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.74%)
TRG 126.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.9%)
UNITY 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.79%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
BR100 4,961 Decreased By ▼ -71.23 (-1.42%)
BR30 25,535 Decreased By ▼ -208.78 (-0.81%)
KSE100 46,143 Decreased By ▼ -625.4 (-1.34%)
KSE30 19,216 Decreased By ▼ -344.28 (-1.76%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Facebook shares slip following news blackout move in Australia

  • The move was in response to a planned Australian law that would require internet companies like Facebook and Google to reach commercial deals with news outlets.
  • Facebook has underlined to investors in recent years that it faces risks from moderation, copyright and commercial claims around the content users publish on the social network.
Reuters 18 Feb 2021

Shares of Facebook Inc were down around 1 percent on Thursday, in line with moves in other major tech shares as Wall Street largely shrugged off outrage around the company's decision to block all news content in Australia.

The move was in response to a planned Australian law that would require internet companies like Facebook and Google to reach commercial deals with news outlets whose links drive traffic to their platforms, or be subjected to forced arbitration to agree a price.

Facebook has underlined to investors in recent years that it faces risks from moderation, copyright and commercial claims around the content users publish on the social network and investors have proven largely immune to a number of storms around the issue.

The company's shares, up 33% last year even as the platform was widely criticized for its handling of hate speech and misinformation related to COVID-19, was down 1.1% in pre-market trade.

Wall Street Facebook In Shares of Facebook internet companies

Facebook shares slip following news blackout move in Australia

Ali Sadpara, other missing K2 climbers declared dead

Baqir expects more milestones as Roshan Digital Accounts achieve $500mn target

FM Qureshi, Egyptian counterpart discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation

PM Imran Khan's speech in Sri Lankan parliament canceled

UN urges global Covid vaccine plan, warns of dangerous inequity

Israel's Netanyahu talks with President Biden

Facebook news blackout over media law sparks Australia backlash

Trump rages, Biden yawns

IMF seeks new circular debt plan

PM speaks to PTI Sindh MPAs

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters