ANL 32.15 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (5.24%)
ASC 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
ASL 24.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
AVN 99.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.2%)
BOP 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
BYCO 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.62%)
DGKC 134.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-2.38%)
EPCL 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.72%)
FCCL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.51%)
FFBL 26.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.73%)
FFL 17.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.62%)
HASCOL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.08%)
HUBC 85.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.66%)
HUMNL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
JSCL 26.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.19%)
KAPCO 39.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.7%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
MLCF 47.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.2%)
PAEL 41.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
PIBTL 12.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.02%)
POWER 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PPL 92.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.26%)
PRL 27.63 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.33%)
PTC 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
SNGP 40.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
TRG 126.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.05%)
UNITY 33.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.82%)
WTL 1.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,961 Decreased By ▼ -71.23 (-1.42%)
BR30 25,535 Decreased By ▼ -208.78 (-0.81%)
KSE100 46,143 Decreased By ▼ -625.4 (-1.34%)
KSE30 19,216 Decreased By ▼ -344.28 (-1.76%)
Feb 18, 2021
Sports

Andreescu edged out in Phillip Island Trophy semi-finals

  • Andreescu led 4-2 in the final set before world number 50 Bouzkova broke back in the seventh game.
AFP 18 Feb 2021

MELBOURNE: The 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu's second comeback tournament ended in an agonising semi-final defeat in the Phillip Island Trophy in Melbourne on Thursday.

Andreescu held two match points in the third set against Marie Bouzkova but failed to convert as her Czech opponent completed a hard-fought 6-7 (9/11), 6-2, 7-5 victory.

Andreescu led 4-2 in the final set before world number 50 Bouzkova broke back in the seventh game.

Andreescu forced two match points as Bouzkova served at 4-5, but the Canadian twice found the net with volleys.

Bouzkova then broke again to go 6-5 ahead before serving out for the match.

World number nine Andreescu was knocked out of the Australian Open in the second round last week by Hsieh Su-wei in the Canadian's first tournament after returning from a 15-month injury absence.

The 20-year-old then entered the new WTA Tour event for early losers at the Australian Open and managed to get within two match wins of a fourth tour-level title after winning at Indian Wells, Toronto and the US Open in 2019.

Bouzkova will face Russian Daria Kasatkina in Friday's final of the WTA Tour 250 event.

