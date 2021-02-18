Markets
Australia shares set for a weak start, NZ rises
- The benchmark fell 0.5% on Wednesday.
18 Feb 2021
Australian shares are poised to open lower on Thursday, tracking Wall Street and global markets lower as concerns about a possible rise in inflation pressured stocks, with Big Tech weighing on the Nasdaq.
The local share price index future fell 0.3%, a 79.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.5% in early trade.
