Australia shares set for a weak start, NZ rises

Australian shares are poised to open lower on Thursday, tracking Wall Street and global markets lower as concerns about a possible rise in inflation pressured stocks, with Big Tech weighing on the Nasdaq.

The local share price index future fell 0.3%, a 79.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

The benchmark fell 0.5% on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.5% in early trade.