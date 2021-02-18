Pakistan, Egypt agree to bolster economic ties

Pakistan and Egypt have agreed to further strengthen trade and economic relations between two countries through enhanced cooperation in diverse fields.

The development came in a meeting between the Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Hassan Shoukry in Cairo.

Both the Foreign Ministers discussed the matters of mutual interest including the ways and means to enhance bilateral cooperation in different sectors.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Pakistan considers Egypt an important country of the Arab world and is determined to further strengthen bilateral ties.

He said Pakistan is pursuing the policy of “Engage Africa” for the promotion of trade and economic relations with African countries.

Earlier, an Egyptian multinational electrical company, Elsewedy Electric has shown interest to invest in Pakistan.

This was shared by President, CEO of Elsewedy Electric Ahmed Elsewedy during his meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Cairo and showed the company’s interest of investment in Pakistan.

As per details, the Foreign Minister told Ahmed Elsewedy that Pakistan is an emerging market and business companies from around the world are showing interest in investment in Pakistan due to prudent economic policies of the government.

The Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is on a two-day visit to Egypt, the visit is part of Pakistan’s desire to strengthen its ‘economic diplomacy footprint.’