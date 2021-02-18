THE RUPEE: Gains against USD

KARACHI: On Wednesday after market close, PKR went up against USD in both interbank and open markets. It also went up against Euro in open market while going down against AED and SR.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee gained 5 paisas for buying and 20 paisas for selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 159.25 and 159.30 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR gained 15 paisas for both buying and selling over yesterday’s rates closing at 159.25 and 159.45 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR gained 70 paisas for buying and one rupee for selling closing at 191 and 192 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR lost 5 paisas for buying while remaining unchanged for selling closing at 43.25 and 43.40 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR lost 7 paisas for buying and 5 paisas for selling closing at 42.22 and 42.35 respectively.

======================== Open Bid Rs 159.25 Open Offer Rs 159.45 ========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Wednesday

======================== Bid Rate Rs 159.25 Offer Rate Rs 159.30 ========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee marginally appreciated its worth in the process of trading against the greenback in the open currency market on Wednesday.

Following a slight decrease in the buying spree, the greenback lost 10 paisas and closed for buying and selling at Rs 159.40 and Rs 160.40 against the overnight closing trend of Rs 159.50 and Rs 160.50 respectively, local currency dealers said.

Similarly, the national currency also followed suit in relation to the pound sterling that was bought and sold at Rs 219.50 and Rs 221.00 against Tuesday’s closing rate of Rs 220.20 and Rs 222.00 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The rupee recovered 20 paisas against the dollar at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Wednesday.

The dollar opened at Rs159.80(buying) and Rs 159.90(selling) against last rate of Rs160(buying) and Rs 160.10(selling).

It closed at Rs159.80(buying) and Rs 159.90(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold was Rs. 108,600 (selling) and Rs108,400(buying) at the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021