Three references against Zardari adjourned without proceeding

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing on three graft references pertaining to mega money laundering, Park Lane and Pink Residency against former president Asif Ali Zardari and others.

The hearing was adjourned without further proceeding due to the lawyers' strike.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the graft reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) connected with fake bank accounts scam. NAB prosecutor Waseem Javed and witness Ahsan Aslam appeared before the court.

At the outset of hearing, the court granted one-day exemption from hearing to former president Asif Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and Omni Group's Anwar Majeed.

After this, the court adjourned hearing on mega money laundering and Park Lane references till March 5, while the hearing on pink residency reference was postponed till March 4, due to lawyers' strike.