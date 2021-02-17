ANL 30.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.61%)
SHC dismisses plea challenging PIDA ordinance after AAG statement

  • The court adjourned the hearing pertaining to the mangroves cutting until March 31.
PPI 17 Feb 2021

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday dismissed two constitutional petitions on Island authority after hearing statement by the Additional Attorney General on behalf of the federal government.

A two-member bench of the SHC, headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, heard constitutional petition challenging the presidential ordinance for establishing Pakistan Islands Development Authority to take over Sindh’s Islands.

The federal government informed the court through its lawyer that islands authority is no longer. The court dismissed the petition after hearing statement by lawyer for federal government.

On previous hearing, the AAG had said that the islands authority as well as the agreement has come to an end.

Petitioner Shahab Osto had challenged the Pakistan Islands Development Authority Ordinance 2020 in the high court stating that federal territory in the sea starts after 12 nautical miles and Bundal and Buddo islands are the properties of the province as they fall within the limit of 12 nautical miles.

On August 30 last year, the president had promulgated the ordinance for establishing Pakistan Islands Development Authority for “development and management of islands in internal and territorial waters of Pakistan.”

However, the court disjointed the civil society’s petition pertaining to deforestation of mangroves and it sought a reply from the government of Sindh till 31 March.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing pertaining to the mangroves cutting until March 31.

