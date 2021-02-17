ANL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
ASC 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.32%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
AVN 100.30 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.11%)
BOP 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
DGKC 140.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.09%)
EPCL 49.10 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.08%)
FCCL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.62%)
FFBL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.92%)
FFL 17.46 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.31%)
HASCOL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 87.60 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.15%)
HUMNL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.38%)
JSCL 26.91 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (7.21%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
KEL 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.2%)
LOTCHEM 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.39%)
MLCF 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.95%)
PAEL 42.39 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (3.39%)
PIBTL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.11%)
PPL 93.79 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.9%)
PRL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
PTC 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.11%)
SILK 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
SNGP 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.6%)
TRG 128.10 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.55%)
UNITY 34.76 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.28%)
WTL 1.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,100 Increased By ▲ 53.8 (1.07%)
BR30 26,094 Increased By ▲ 188.83 (0.73%)
KSE100 47,306 Increased By ▲ 437.91 (0.93%)
KSE30 19,813 Increased By ▲ 193.63 (0.99%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Biden says vaccines available for all Americans by end July

  • "By the end of July we'll have 600 million doses, enough to vaccinate every American," he said.
AFP 17 Feb 2021

MILWAUKEE: President Joe Biden said Tuesday that all Americans will have access to Covid-19 vaccines before August.

Biden has previously predicted that vaccines might be available to all by spring, but the White House has recently toned down its optimism, citing difficulties both with availability of vaccines and ability to deliver them.

Asked when all Americans would be vaccinated, Biden told a CNN town hall meeting with members of the public: "By the end of July this year."

"By the end of July we'll have 600 million doses, enough to vaccinate every American," he said.

Biden also said that he wanted a faster return of children to schools and that he backs vaccinations for teachers. Authorities should "move them up in the hierarchy."

Asked at the town hall session when life would get back to normal, Biden said "by next Christmas we'll be in a very different circumstance."

"A year from now I think that there'll be significantly fewer people that have to be socially distanced, have to wear a mask," Biden said, adding that he couldn't be sure.

Joe Biden Christmas COVID19 vaccines CNN

Biden says vaccines available for all Americans by end July

IMF deal would attract foreign investment in Pakistan, says Shaikh

Pakistan voices opposition, says more permanent members will compound UNSC's inequality, disfunctionality

Saudi king, not de facto leader MBS, will get first Biden call: White House

New Covid-19 cases down 16 percent last week: WHO

Trump urges Senate Republicans to dump McConnell

UK pushes for UN pact on vaccine ceasefires in war zones

US sells arms but voices concerns on Egypt human rights

Three terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

UN chief calls for all foreign forces to leave Libya

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters