ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.48%)
ASC 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
ASL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.68%)
AVN 99.20 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.54%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.03%)
BYCO 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
DGKC 141.65 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (2.69%)
EPCL 48.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.65%)
FCCL 27.27 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.52%)
FFBL 27.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.8%)
FFL 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.6%)
HASCOL 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.24%)
HUBC 87.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.72%)
HUMNL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (17.13%)
JSCL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.46%)
KAPCO 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
MLCF 48.26 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.92%)
PAEL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.12%)
PIBTL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.65%)
POWER 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
PPL 92.95 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.64%)
PRL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
PTC 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.96%)
SILK 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.91%)
SNGP 41.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.07%)
TRG 126.15 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (3.15%)
UNITY 34.32 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.63%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
BR100 5,046 Increased By ▲ 69.58 (1.4%)
BR30 25,905 Increased By ▲ 386.64 (1.52%)
KSE100 46,868 Increased By ▲ 492.36 (1.06%)
KSE30 19,619 Increased By ▲ 272.19 (1.41%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Wasim Akram joins KPL

  • Wasim said that talented cricketers would get a perfect chance to showcase their skills in KPL.
APP 16 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has become part of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL), joining it as its vice president.

“I’ve joined KPL as its vice president. The idea is to bring forth the grassroots level cricket in Pakistan,” the erstwhile fast bowling great, who picked up 414 wickets in 104 Tests and 514 in 356 ODIs, said in a video message on Tuesday.

The 54-year-old Wasim said that talented cricketers would get a perfect chance to showcase their skills in KPL. “Our young generation in Kashmir does not get the opportunity but this league will provide them a chance to play along with Pakistani players."

This is a domestic league and obviously, you can't compare it with PSL (Pakistan Super League), which is an international league.

“The idea [behind this league] is also to provide youngsters [from AJK] a chance to play for Pakistan in the future. So I wish every youngster the best. And all the best to KPL too,” added Wasim, who is widely regarded as the best left-arm fast bowler of all time.

Wasim Akram Kashmir Premier League KPL

Wasim Akram joins KPL

Pakistan's multinational naval exercise to combat terrorism, piracy concludes

IHC orders razing of 'illegally constructed' lawyers chambers on sports ground

South Africa asks India's Serum Institute to take back one million COVID vaccine doses due to limited effectiveness

Trump wanted to assassinate Syrian President Assad, reveals former US security adviser

Major economies agree now is not time to withdraw fiscal support, says Japan's Aso

By-polls in PS-88: Karachi police detains PTI's Haleem Sheikh for violating ECP orders

FM Qureshi leaves for Egypt on two-day visit

Foreign contractor killed in Arbil rocket attack

Pakistan among top countries with highest number of travellers to Dubai

Biden effect: Saudi hastens trials, placates rivals

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters