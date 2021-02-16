SHC judge refuses to hear NICVD plea against FIA probe

KARACHI: A Sindh High Court (SHC) judge on Tuesday refused to hear a plea against Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for conducting an inquiry against National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD).

The high court’s judge Justice Mubeen Lakho refused tor conducting a hearing of the case due to some personal affairs. The court ordered to cotinine stay order and adjourned the hearing till 3 March.

It issued notices to advocate general Sindh and Attorney General (AG) Pakistan. The FIA investigation officer had been asked to submit a progress report of up-to-date and inquiry record.

The hospital management stated in the plea that NICVD is a provincial asset. “FIA’s inquiry in the institution is illegal, so it should be stopped,” the hospital management stated.

The FIA’s counsel argued that NICVD is a federal hospital, but massive corruption is being conducted in the hospital so the high-level inquiry is needed to prove it.