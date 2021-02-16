ANL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.92%)
ASC 15.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
ASL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.05%)
AVN 98.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.23%)
BOP 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.13%)
BYCO 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.42%)
DGKC 141.60 Increased By ▲ 3.66 (2.65%)
EPCL 47.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
FCCL 26.72 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.45%)
FFBL 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.28%)
FFL 16.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.77%)
HASCOL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
HUBC 87.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.01%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (9.06%)
JSCL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.94%)
KAPCO 40.31 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.78%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
MLCF 48.31 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.03%)
PAEL 40.67 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.3%)
PIBTL 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.63%)
POWER 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.25%)
PPL 93.65 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.4%)
PRL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.59%)
PTC 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.94%)
SILK 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.27%)
SNGP 42.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TRG 125.50 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (2.62%)
UNITY 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.78%)
WTL 1.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,037 Increased By ▲ 59.75 (1.2%)
BR30 25,799 Increased By ▲ 280.37 (1.1%)
KSE100 46,811 Increased By ▲ 435.79 (0.94%)
KSE30 19,585 Increased By ▲ 237.56 (1.23%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices climb as deep freeze shuts US oil wells, curbs refineries

  • The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen said early on Monday morning it had intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone fired by the Houthis toward the kingdom.
Reuters 16 Feb 2021

SINGAPORE: Oil prices rose on Tuesday as a cold front shut wells and refineries in Texas, the biggest crude producing state in the United States, the world's biggest oil producer.

Prices also gained as Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group said it struck airports in Saudi Arabia with drones, raising supply concerns in the world's biggest oil exporter, and on optimism for a global economic recovery amid accelerated COVID-19 vaccine rollouts.

Brent crude was up 35 cents, or 0.6%, at $63.65 a barrel at 0434 GMT, after rising to its highest since January 2020 in the previous session.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 82 cents, or 1.4%, to $60.29 a barrel. WTI did not settle on Monday because of a US federal holiday. Prices will settle at the close of trading on Tuesday.

"The unexpected US supply disruption provides another short term price recovery bridge that has likely taken oil prices to a level where markets were eventually heading but just a little bit quicker than expected," Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at Axi said in a note on Tuesday.

The cold weather in the United States halted Texas oil wells and refineries on Monday and forced restrictions on natural gas and crude pipeline operators.

The rare deep freeze prompted the state's electric power suppliers to impose rotating blackouts, leaving nearly 3 million homes and businesses without power.

Texas produces roughly 4.6 million barrels of oil per day and is home to 31 refineries, the most of any US state, according to Energy Information Administration data, including some of the country's largest.

In the Middle East, Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group said on Monday it had struck Saudi Arabia's Abha and Jeddah airports with drones.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen said early on Monday morning it had intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone fired by the Houthis toward the kingdom.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday listed AstraZeneca and Oxford University's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, widening access to the relatively inexpensive shot in the developing world.

Capping prices gains, Norway's oil industry employers struck a wage bargain with the Safe labour union on Tuesday, preventing a strike at the Mongstad crude terminal and shutdowns of major offshore oil and gas fields.

United States AstraZeneca Oil prices Middle East Oxford US West Texas Intermediate Yemen's Stephen Innes Covid19 Vaccine Brent crude oil

Oil prices climb as deep freeze shuts US oil wells, curbs refineries

FM Qureshi leaves for Egypt on two-day visit

Foreign contractor killed in Arbil rocket attack

Pakistan among top countries with highest number of travellers to Dubai

Biden effect: Saudi hastens trials, placates rivals

US Capitol riot probe planned as Trump's legal woes mount

Blinken vows to 'hold accountable those responsible' for Arbil attack

PM cheerful at rise in remittances

DRA for govt employees: MoF all set to file summary to Cabinet

China overtakes US as EU’s biggest trading partner

PM decides to review distribution of tickets

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters