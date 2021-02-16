Rally held to mark opening of Dr Essa Lab branch

KARACHI: "Love the country" rally and fun gala was organised on the occasion of inauguration of branch of Dr Essa Laboratory & Diagnostic Centre in Naya Nazimabad on Feb 13.

The inauguration of the branch would provide modern laboratory facilities to the residents of Naya Nazimabad and adjoining areas. Renowned businessman Arif Habib inaugurated the branch. Dr Farhan Essa Abdullah, CEO Essa Laboratory termed the inauguration of branch an extension of public services.

On this occasion, "Love the country" rally was organised from Five Star Chowrangi to Naya Nazimabad, in which people enthusiastically participated. Female bike scouts and cyclists also took part in the rally.-PR

