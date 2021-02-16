Markets
Board meetings in progress
16 Feb 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================
COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER R E M A R K
==========================================================================================
PICIC Insurance 27.03.2012 12:00 Noon Annual Accounts for Meeting in
Limited Tuesday the year ended progress
Escorts Investments Monday 12.00 P.M. Half Yearly Accounts Meeting in
Bank Limited 15.02.2021 for the period ended progress
December 31, 2020
==========================================================================================
