KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================== COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER R E M A R K ========================================================================================== PICIC Insurance 27.03.2012 12:00 Noon Annual Accounts for Meeting in Limited Tuesday the year ended progress Escorts Investments Monday 12.00 P.M. Half Yearly Accounts Meeting in Bank Limited 15.02.2021 for the period ended progress December 31, 2020 ==========================================================================================

