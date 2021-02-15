Pakistan
Nomination papers filing for Senate polls completes, 51 candidates in the run for 12 seats in KP
- Polling for senate polls will be held on March 3.
15 Feb 2021
PESHAWAR: The process of filing of nomination papers for the upcoming polls of Upper House completed on Monday.
A total of 51 candidates are in the run for 12 seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
According to a press release of Election Commission of Pakistan, polling for senate polls will be held on March 3, next.
Giving a break-up of 51 candidates, 22 papers were filed for seven seats of General category. 11 candidates are in the arena for two seats of Technocrats.
For two seats of Women, 13 candidates have filed papers and for one seat of Minority, five candidates are vying muscles.
Ruling Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) has filed 13 candidates including Sania Nishtar, Sibli Faraz and Mohsin Aziz.
