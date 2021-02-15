ANL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.89%)
Sri Lankan shares end lower as financials, consumer stocks weigh

  • The benchmark stock index fell 0.97% to 7,907.27 at the end of the trading session after having closed 5.1% firmer on Friday.
  • The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 194 against the US dollar.
Reuters 15 Feb 2021

Sri Lankan shares ended lower on Monday, weighed down by losses in consumer staples and financial stocks.

The benchmark stock index fell 0.97% to 7,907.27 at the end of the trading session after having closed 5.1% firmer on Friday.

The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 194 against the US dollar, as of 1107 GMT.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index fell to 134.5 million from 184.8 million in the previous session.

Conglomerate Melstacorp slumped 12% to be the biggest drag in the index, followed by a 6.7% decline in shares of Browns Investment.

Real estate development firm York Arcade Holdings , which was the biggest percentage loser, shed nearly 13%.

Foreign investors were net sellers, off-loading 213.2 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.10 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

