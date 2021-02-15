ANL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.89%)
OGDCL injects 14 new wells in production gathering system during 2nd quarter

  • The company has also secured 11 new Exploration and Production (E&P) blocks during a recent bidding-round held for award of 20 blocks by the Petroleum Division.
APP 15 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has injected as many as 14 new wells by making 2,666 BPD of oil, 82 MMCFD of gas and 77 MTD of LPG in its production gathering system during second quarter of the current fiscal year.

"The company has acquired 1,566 Barrels per Day (BPD) additional oil and 71 MMCFD (Million Cubic Feet per Day) additional gas by injecting new wells, while 1100 BPD oil and 11 MMCFD gas production through other efforts, besides 77 MTD (Metric Ton per Day) Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) with enhanced production," according to an official data available with APP.

During the second quarter, the company remained a market leader in oil and gas sector by contributing 48 percent in oil, 27 percent in gas and 37 percent in LPG production of the country.

The wells included Saand 1 & 2, Tando Allah Yar South West-1 Togh Bala-1, Nashpa-10, Mangrio-1, Qadirpur-10, Umair-1, Qadirpur-53, Qadirpur-16, Qadirpur-17, Daru-1 and Pasakhi Deep-6, Pasakhi West Deep-2.

The company has also secured 11 new Exploration and Production (E&P) blocks during a recent bidding-round held for award of 20 blocks by the Petroleum Division.

The energy giant would be working as an operator in ten new blocks and as Joint Venture partner with Mari Petroleum and PPL in one block.

These blocks have been awarded after competitive bidding on the basis of work units committed by different E&P companies in the blocks bidding round-2020.

The OGDCL has secured three blocks in Balochistan namely Killa Saifullah, Sharan & Suleiman, five in Punjab, two in Sindh and one in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

