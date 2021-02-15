ANL 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.54%)
ANP plans lantern carrying processions on 17th

Recorder Report 15 Feb 2021

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party has decided to take out lantern carrying processions on Feb 17 in PK-63 Nowshera and NA-45 Kurram constituencies as part of campaign in support of its candidates to attract voters for Feb 19 by-elections in the areas.The ANP provincial president Aimal Wali Khan in a meeting held here at Bacha Khan Markaz on Sunday has asked party office bearers in Nowshera and Kurram districts to ensure participation of maxim workers wearing red caps and with lanterns, party flags in their hands.

The processions, he said, should be taken out at a union council level in consultation with the relevant election committees to convey the party message to all voters. The campaigners would contact the voters with a request to support the ANP candidates. Besides, the party provincial chief instructed the election committees to set up camps at reasonable places outside the polling stations in order to have easy access to the voters. The election committees, he said should finalize names of polling agents and other arrangements for the polling day activities.

Aimal urged the people to fulfill their national duty, cast their votes in support of the ANP candidates so that they could raise voice for rights and development of the areas.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Election ANP Aimal Wali Khan election committees

