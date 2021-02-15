Pakistan condemns killing of Turkish nationals

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan condemns in strongest terms the heinous act of terrorism in which 13 Turkish nationals were martyred in Gara, Iraq.

The Government and the people of Pakistan extend their heartfelt condolences to the Government and the brotherly people of Turkey, as well as to the families of innocent victims. Pakistan stands in strong solidarity with the people of Turkey in their fight against the scourge of terrorism. Pakistan reiterates its unequivocal condemnation of terrorism in all forms and manifestations.

