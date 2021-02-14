ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.37%)
PM sets one billion sapling plantation target till August 2021

  • The government has so far planted as many as 700 million saplings and it plans to plant 350 million more between February and August
  • The prime minister will himself take part in plantation drives in the four provinces by attending events to be organised in this regard to encourage plantation among people
Fahad Zulfikar 14 Feb 2021

(Karachi) As part of efforts to increase green cover in the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan has set a target of plantation of one billion saplings until August this year, local media reported on Sunday.

As per details, the government has so far planted as many as 700 million saplings and it plans to plant 350 million more between February and August, achieving the one billion sapling plantation target.

The prime minister will himself take part in plantation drives in the four provinces by attending events to be organised in this regard to encourage plantation among people.

Special Assistant to the PM on Climate Change has outlined a schedule for the prime minister’s visit to the provinces. The premier will soon attend an event in connection with a mangrove plantation drive in Sindh and partake in olive plantation drives in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the largest tree plantation drive. Imran urged the people to take part in the tree plantation campaign across the country, saying Pakistan is the sixth most affected country by climate change in the world.

He said it is the responsibility of everyone to make country green for our coming generations.

The premier said many of the areas in the country will turn into desert which will lead to poverty if we did not take measures to overcome the effects of climate change.

