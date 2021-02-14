Sports
Dimitrov upsets US Open champion Thiem at Australian Open
- The 18th seed won in just over two hours against a fatigued-looking Thiem.
Updated 14 Feb 2021
MELBOURNE: Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov beat US Open champion and world number three Dominic Thiem 6-4, 6-4, 6-0 to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals on Sunday.
The 18th seed won in just over two hours against a fatigued-looking Thiem, last year's runner-up who had come through a five-setter against Nick Kyrgios in the previous round.
DRAP grants permission to another Chinese firm to conduct clinical trials of COVID vaccine
Dimitrov upsets US Open champion Thiem at Australian Open
PM sets one billion sapling plantation target till August 2021
No trace of missing K2 climbers as harsh weather continues to hamper rescue mission
UN Security Council to debate challenge of global vaccine access
Decision time soon for Biden on Iran nuclear deal
Inferno on Afghanistan-Iran border as dozens of oil tankers catch fire
Dozens injured in strong quake off Japan's Fukushima
Trump campaign paid $3.5 million to rally organisers that led to deadly Capitol attack
City of London pays early price of hard Brexit
Russia's Sputnik V vaccine likely to reach Pakistan in two weeks
Prices of POL products likely to surge
Read more stories
Comments