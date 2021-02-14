ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.37%)
ASC 15.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
ASL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
AVN 96.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.42%)
BOP 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
DGKC 132.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.45%)
EPCL 48.05 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.03%)
FCCL 26.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
FFBL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.65%)
FFL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
HASCOL 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.56%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
JSCL 24.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 40.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
MLCF 45.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.15%)
PAEL 39.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
POWER 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
PPL 90.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.2%)
PRL 26.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 118.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
UNITY 33.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 4,925 Increased By ▲ 6.04 (0.12%)
BR30 25,254 Increased By ▲ 61.54 (0.24%)
KSE100 45,808 Decreased By ▼ -247.16 (-0.54%)
KSE30 19,105 Decreased By ▼ -117.51 (-0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Biden aide resigns over 'abhorrent' comments to reporter

  • Ducklo added that he was "devastated to have embarrassed and disappointed my White House colleagues and President Biden."
AFP 14 Feb 2021

WASHINGTON: The White House said Saturday it has accepted the resignation of a staffer who allegedly threatened to "destroy" a reporter who was asking about his personal life.

White House Deputy Spokesman TJ Ducklo was originally suspended for one week without pay, but now the administration of President Joe Biden has accepted his resignation, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

According to Vanity Fair magazine, Ducklo called Politico reporter Tara Palmeri after she began asking questions about his months-old personal relationship with a reporter from Politico rival Axios, Alexi McCammond.

"I will destroy you," Ducklo allegedly said to Palmeri in a phone call shortly after Biden's January 20 presidential inauguration.

According to Vanity Fair, Ducklo "made derogatory and misogynistic comments" to Palmeri and called her "jealous."

Psaki said the White House accepted Ducklo's resignation after speaking with him Saturday evening and is acting with the support of the White House chief of staff.

"We are committed to striving every day to meet the standard set by the President in treating others with dignity and respect, with civility and with a value for others through our words and our actions," Psaki's statement said.

As the story broke Friday, Psaki said Ducklo apologized to the reporter "with whom he had a heated conversation about his personal life."

Ducklo, who was national press secretary for Biden's 2020 election campaign, issued a statement on Twitter addressing his "intolerable actions."

"No words can express my regret, my embarrassment, and my disgust for my behavior. I used language that no woman should ever have to hear from anyone, especially in a situation where she was just trying to do her job," he said.

"It was language that was abhorrent, disrespectful and unacceptable."

Ducklo added that he was "devastated to have embarrassed and disappointed my White House colleagues and President Biden."

Politico Playbook, the Washington politics tips and gossip newsletter that Palmeri reports for, wrote this week that McCammond made it public in November that she was dating Ducklo. A day after being sworn in as president, Biden warned his White House staff against mistreating others.

"I'm not joking when I say this: if you are ever working with me and I hear you treat another colleague with disrespect, talk down to someone, I will fire you on the spot."

White House Tara Palmeri Alexi McCammond White House Deputy Spokesman TJ Ducklo

Biden aide resigns over 'abhorrent' comments to reporter

PM sets one billion sapling plantation target till August 2021

No trace of missing K2 climbers as harsh weather continues to hamper rescue mission

UN Security Council to debate challenge of global vaccine access

Decision time soon for Biden on Iran nuclear deal

Inferno on Afghanistan-Iran border as dozens of oil tankers catch fire

Dozens injured in strong quake off Japan's Fukushima

Trump campaign paid $3.5 million to rally organisers that led to deadly Capitol attack

City of London pays early price of hard Brexit

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine likely to reach Pakistan in two weeks

Prices of POL products likely to surge

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters