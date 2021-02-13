PARTLY FACETIOUS: Army jawans too merit pay raise?

"So the federal employees got their pay raise - 25 percent - which is well above the claimed consumer price index of 5.7 percent for January and well above the 11.5 percent inflation for the year past and under 10 percent throughout the ongoing year and...."

"Are you grudging these poor federal employees their pay raise? I mean for someone who constantly complains that with each passing week the value of each rupee you earn is fast eroding and...and wait then dismissing government inflation rate as being grossly understated you have the gall to grudge these poor...."

"I do not grudge them at all but I want to raise some questions about the performance of Sheikh Rashid and the DC Islamabad - the order to attack the protesters with tear gas and batons and arrest their leaders who, incidentally I have impartial eye witnesses stating, were marching peacefully and then...."

"Oye, what a senseless statement - senseless because it will have zero effect on the fortunes of Sheikh Rashid; I mean even after a record number of train accidents during the time he held the DR portfolio did he resign? Hell, no!"

"Ha ha that's right and this is in spite of the fact that he never really wanted Railways portfolio, oh by the way it is PR as in Pakistan Railways and not DR...."

"DR is for disastrous record."

"Oh but now with Azam Swati given the portfolio at least there will be some improvement."

"I can't see any improvement yet so perhaps he needs a bit more time and..."

"I know for a fact that not a single water buffalo or its owner has the audacity to go near any railway line or station or property or..."

"Don't be facetious."

"OK but going back to the federal employees getting their salary raise after getting the Musharraf treatment, don't you think the army jawans also merit a pay raise."

"I am not sure Musharraf ever gave the order to beat protesters...."

"But Sheikh Rashid was his railways Minister wasn't he."

"Nope Nawaz Sharif gave him the portfolio of tourism, then youth affairs, then overseas Pakistanis, and finally labour and manpower, while Musharraf gave him information and broadcasting which I reckon he is most suited for given his love of the camera and his...."

"Oh so giving him first railways and then Interior is a reflection of Naya Pakistan."

"Absolutely."

