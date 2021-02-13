ANL 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.54%)
ASC 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.27%)
ASL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.8%)
AVN 96.00 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.59%)
BOP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.64%)
BYCO 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
DGKC 131.90 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (4.35%)
EPCL 47.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
FCCL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
FFBL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.35%)
FFL 16.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 88.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.79%)
HUMNL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.57%)
JSCL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.15%)
KAPCO 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-3.94%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.26%)
MLCF 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.02%)
PAEL 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.18%)
PIBTL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
POWER 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PPL 90.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.26%)
PRL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.55%)
TRG 118.35 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.76%)
UNITY 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.82%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.41%)
BR100 4,925 Increased By ▲ 6.04 (0.12%)
BR30 25,254 Increased By ▲ 61.54 (0.24%)
KSE100 45,808 Decreased By ▼ -247.16 (-0.54%)
KSE30 19,105 Decreased By ▼ -117.51 (-0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Minister reviews various projects under PPP mode

Recorder Report 13 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar chaired a meeting to review various projects under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode.

Additional Secretary Ministry of Planning, Chief Executive Officer Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) Malik Ahmed Khan, and senior officials were present in the meeting.

During the meeting, the CEO briefed the minister on various administrative and operational matters of the PPPA. Ahmad also discussed the National Highways Authority (NHA) project particularly Sambrial-Khariyan Motorway on Build-operate-transfer (BOT)-basis under the Public-Private Partnership arrangements in collaboration with the NHA.

CEO Malik Ahmad said that Public-Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) collaboration with the NHA is seeking participation of qualified private sector parties to construct and operate 70km long 4-lane Sialkot Kharian highway on the PPP mode.

The commercial feasibility Study of the project has been completed by the NHA.

He said that they are also engaging development parties for transaction structure for the project, capable of offering value-for-money solution to the public sector, while allowing a viable structure for the private sector participation.

Minister Planning Asad Umar said that Sialkot-Kharian Motorway is an important project and it will go a long way in establishing the nation PPP programme and paving the way for more similar projects and transactions in the future.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Asad Umar National Highways Authority Public Private partnership Malik Ahmed Khan

Minister reviews various projects under PPP mode

PM for provision of edible items at ‘minimum’ rates

Almost Rs2 hike in tariffs of Discos, KE approved by govt

Wapda submits PC-1 of long-awaited telemetry system to Irsa

FBR surpasses 7-month revenue target

Industry showing strong growth, says Umar

Foreign cos’ footprint to be deepened: Dawood

FO optimistic about FATF moot prospects

NA panel briefed: Rs450bn being added to circular debt annually

Nigerians win UK court OK to sue Shell over oil spills

‘Long-term planning is inevitable for development’

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.