ANL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.65%)
ASC 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.53%)
ASL 22.69 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.53%)
AVN 95.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
BOP 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
BYCO 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
DGKC 128.59 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.73%)
EPCL 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
FCCL 25.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.95%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.54%)
FFL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.19%)
HASCOL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HUBC 90.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.55%)
HUMNL 6.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.51%)
JSCL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.15%)
KAPCO 40.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.74%)
KEL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.16%)
LOTCHEM 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
MLCF 45.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.91%)
PAEL 39.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.54%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
POWER 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.24%)
PPL 90.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.62%)
PRL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.27%)
SNGP 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.71%)
TRG 116.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.43%)
UNITY 32.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.08%)
BR100 4,928 Increased By ▲ 9 (0.18%)
BR30 25,187 Decreased By ▼ -5.55 (-0.02%)
KSE100 46,007 Decreased By ▼ -48.63 (-0.11%)
KSE30 19,202 Decreased By ▼ -19.94 (-0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PPP finalizes names of Palwasha Khan, Taj Haider among others for Senate polls

  • Former president Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto gave approval for names of the candidates
  • The PPP decided to give ticket to Dr. Karim Khawaja for special seat of technocrat and Jam Mehtab Dahar for the general seats
Fahad Zulfikar 12 Feb 2021

(Karachi) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has finalized candidates from Sindh for the upcoming Senate elections scheduled to be held on March 3, local media reported on Friday.

As per details, former president Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto gave approval for candidates.

The PPP decided to give ticket to Dr. Karim Khawaja for special seat of technocrat while it approved Palwasha Khan's name for women’s seat in Senate. It was also decided to give tickets to Taj Haider and Jam Mehtab Dahar for the general seats.

On February 11, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced that polls for Senate will be held on March 3.

The nomination forms of candidates will be submitted on February 12 and 13 while the preliminary list of candidates will be released on February 14. The scrutiny of candidates will be conducted from February 15 to 16, while the filing of appeals against acceptance and rejection of nomination papers will be held on February 17 and 18, the ECP mentioned.

The date for disposal of appeals is February 19 and 20 and the revised list of the contestants will be issued later on February 21 while the candidates can use option of withdrawal of candidature till February 22.

The Senate elections will be held on two Islamabad seats, 11 Punjab seats, 11 Sindh seats and12 Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa seats

Meanwhile, the ECP has also established Digital Facilitation Centers at its central secretariat and provincial offices for scrutiny of nomination papers of candidates for the Senate elections.

The documents of the candidates will be examined with the support of online technology and in coordination with all relevant departments.

Over 65 per cent of the senators who are set to retire on March 11 after completing their six-year constitutio­nal term belong to the opposition parties. The number of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf senators may double after the electoral exercise to reach 28 from existing 14, while the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz is likely to be the biggest loser in terms of representation in the Senate as 17 of its 29 senators will retire next month and the party would be able to retain just five, taking the total strength to 17.

The Pakistan Peoples Party’s strength in the house will slightly come down from 21 to 19. Among the allies of the ruling party, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement will be the only loser, with its party’s strength slipping down from five to three, while another ally, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), will emerge stronger, with the number of its senators growing from 10 to 13.

Pakistan Peoples Party Taj Haider SENATE POLLS Dr. Karim Khawaja names finalized Palwasha Khan' Jam Mehtab Dahar women seats general seats

PPP finalizes names of Palwasha Khan, Taj Haider among others for Senate polls

Last location of Sadpara, other climbers traced through satellite

PTI finalises Faisal Vawda, Hafeez Shaikh and others as candidates for Senate polls

SC restrains Justice Isa from hearing cases involving PM

Four soldiers martyred in Afghan cross-border attack in South Waziristan: ISPR

PM says no money for legislators

G7 seen backing issuance of new IMF SDRs

Blinken, South Korea foreign minister discuss North Korea, Myanmar

PayPal unlikely to invest cash in cryptocurrencies

FBR against proposed restoration of zero-rating regime

Wall Street player BNY Mellon jumps on bitcoin bandwagon

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters