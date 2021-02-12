ACE chief for identifying illegal constructions, corrupt elements

KARACHI: The development of the construction sector can be kept active by identifying illegal constructions and corrupt elements, said ACE chairman and Sindh Enquiries and Anti-Corruption Establishment chief Muhammad Iqbal Memon on Thursday.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting with a delegation of representatives of Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) at his office.

ACE chairman Muhammad Iqbal Memon said the construction sector is important for the development and employment of the province and the development of the construction sector can be kept active by identifying illegal constructions and corrupt elements.

Deputy director east Muhammad Ibrahim Memon, deputy director west Jam Zafarullah Dharijo, chairman Abad Fayyaz Ilyas, officers of anti-corruption and other representatives of ABAD delegation were present on the occasion.-PR

