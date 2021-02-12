ANL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.37%)
LHC directs Khokhar to join investigation before ACE

Recorder Report 12 Feb 2021

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday restricted the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) from causing any harassment to PML-N MNA Afzal Khokhar and directed to join investigation against him before the establishment.

Earlier, a law officer opposed the maintainability of the petition by Khokhar and said the petitioner had not joined the investigation before the ACE.

Khokhar’s counsel however denied the charges and said the petitioner himself appeared before the inquiry officer of the ACE. He asked the court to allow a relaxation to the petitioner owing to the upcoming Senate election. The court, however, turned down the request and observed that the politicians were usually given concession only to attend sessions of the assemblies and those facing corruption cases should join the inquiries first. The Khokhar’s counsel contended that his client had been subjected to vindictive actions at the behest of the government and lodged 12 cases against him. He said recently the ACE opened another inquiry against him on charges of alleged corruption in establishment of 32 model bazaars. He said three inquiries had already been conducted on the same matter. He therefore asked the court to declare the inquiry launched by the ACE against him illegal and based on malafide intention.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

