THE RUPEE: Gains recorded

KARACHI: After market close on Thursday, Pakistan Rupee recorded gains against US Dollar in both interbank and open markets. According to reports, dollar went down in global currency markets owing to inflation and lower Treasury yields. PKR also went up against Euro, AED and SR in Pakistani open market.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee gained 30 paisas for buying and 35 paisas for selling against USD over yesterday’s rate closing at 159 and 159.10 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR gained 15 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday’s rate closing at 159.10 and 159.30 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR gained 50 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 191 and 192.50 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR gained 5 paisas for buying and 10 paisas for selling closing at 43.20 and 43.35 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR gained 5 paisas for buying and 10 paisas for selling as well closing at 42.10 and 42.25 respectively.

======================== Open Bid Rs 159.10 Open Offer Rs 159.30 ========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Thursday.

======================== Bid Rate Rs 159.00 Offer Rate Rs 159.10 ========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee appreciated its worth on the buying side while it stayed unchanged on the selling side in relation to the greenback in the local currency market on Thursday.

According to currency dealers, the greenback lost 15 paisas for buying and closed at Rs 159.25 against the opening rate of Rs 159.40 whereas it did not witness any change and firmly closed for selling at Rs 160.50.

Moreover, the rupee stayed unchanged against the pound sterling for buying at Rs 218.00 while it recovered 50 paisas for selling and closed at Rs 219.50 against the opening trend of Rs 220.00, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The dollar gained 10 paisas against the rupee at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Thursday.

The dollar opened at Rs160(buying) and Rs 160.10(selling) against last rate of Rs159.90(buying) and Rs 160(selling).

It closed at Rs160(buying) and Rs 160.10(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold was Rs. 108,600 (selling) and Rs108,400(buying) at the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021