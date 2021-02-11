Markets
Bitcoin surges to all-time high after BNY Mellon embraces cryptocurrencies
- The new unit at BNY Mellon, called the Digital Assets unit, is expected to roll out the offerings later this year, the bank said.
- Bitcoin was last up 5.7% at $47,387.
Updated 11 Feb 2021
LONDON: Bitcoin on Thursday jumped over 8% to an all-time high of $48,481 after Bank of NY Mellon said it had formed a new unit to help clients hold, transfer and issue digital assets.
The new unit at BNY Mellon, called the Digital Assets unit, is expected to roll out the offerings later this year, the bank said.
Bitcoin was last up 5.7% at $47,387.
Pakistan to allow private firms to import COVID-19 vaccine, exempt from price caps
Bitcoin surges to all-time high after BNY Mellon embraces cryptocurrencies
Pakistan to continue supporting Kashmiris: JCSC meeting
‘There has been no change in US policy in the region,’ clarifies State Dept on its ‘India’s Jammu & Kashmir' statement
FM hopes new US administration will stop ignoring ground realities in IIOJK
Akram calls on UNSC to initiate action against Indian agencies for sponsoring terrorism against Pakistan
Saudi says Yemen rebel drone intercepted after Abha hit
Senate Elections to be held on March 3, announces ECP
Nepal bans three Indian climbers for faking Everest Summit in 2016
Pakistan condemns Houthi militants’ drone attacks on Saudi Arabia's Abha airport
Iran producing uranium metal, further violating 2015 deal: IAEA
Biden announces review of China defence stance in Pentagon visit
Read more stories
Comments