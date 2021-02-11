Pakistan
ANP awards Senate ticket to Haji Hidyatullah
- The parliamentary board meeting of the ANP was held in the chairmanship of Amal Wali Khan.
11 Feb 2021
PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) on Thursday awarded a Senate ticket on general seat to former provincial minister Haji Hidyatullah.
The parliamentary board meeting of the ANP was held in the chairmanship of Amal Wali Khan.
The meeting was attended by Secretary Parliamentary Board Sardar Hussain Bakak, member Samar Haroon Bilour, Khadim Hussain, Shahid Khan Sherani and other members scrutinized the name for the party ticket.
Haji Hidyatullah Khan and Masood Abbas Khattak had applied for senate tickets. The Parliamentary Board unanimously approved the name of Haji Hidyatullah.
Secretary Parliamentary board Sardar Hussain Bakak issued notification in this regard.
