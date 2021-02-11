Markets
Turkish net FX reserves climb to $14.02bn
- The exchange rate used by Reuters on Thursday was 7.1324 compared to 7.3723 the previous week.
- The reserves fell last year as state banks sold off an estimated $130 billion to stabilise the ailing lira, which still lost 20% of its value in 2020.
11 Feb 2021
ISTANBUL: The Turkish central bank's net international reserves rose to $14.02 billion as of Feb. 5 from $13.77 billion a week earlier, data showed on Thursday.
The exchange rate used by Reuters on Thursday was 7.1324 compared to 7.3723 the previous week.
The reserves fell last year as state banks sold off an estimated $130 billion to stabilise the ailing lira, which still lost 20% of its value in 2020. Net forex reserves were around $41 billion at the end of 2019.
Analysts say the central bank used swaps with local banks to prop up its forex reserves. Data showed the bank had outstanding swap transactions worth a total of $40.614 billion as of Wednesday, meaning the reserves are in deeply negative territory once the swaps are deducted.
Pakistan to allow private firms to import COVID-19 vaccine, exempt from price caps
Turkish net FX reserves climb to $14.02bn
‘There has been no change in US policy in the region,’ clarifies State Dept on its ‘India’s Jammu & Kashmir' statement
FM hopes new US administration will stop ignoring ground realities in IIOJK
Akram calls on UNSC to initiate action against Indian agencies for sponsoring terrorism against Pakistan
Saudi says Yemen rebel drone intercepted after Abha hit
Senate Elections to be held on March 3, announces ECP
Nepal bans three Indian climbers for faking Everest Summit in 2016
Pakistan condemns Houthi militants’ drone attacks on Saudi Arabia's Abha airport
Iran producing uranium metal, further violating 2015 deal: IAEA
Biden announces review of China defence stance in Pentagon visit
US backs Japan concerns on China ships
Read more stories
Comments