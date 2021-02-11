ANL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.37%)
ASC 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.63%)
ASL 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-4.08%)
AVN 95.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-3.11%)
BOP 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
BYCO 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
DGKC 126.40 Increased By ▲ 5.99 (4.97%)
EPCL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.76%)
FCCL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.75%)
FFBL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.84%)
FFL 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.47%)
HASCOL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-4.64%)
HUBC 89.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.15%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.5%)
JSCL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-7.27%)
KAPCO 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-5.2%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.66%)
LOTCHEM 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
MLCF 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.98%)
PAEL 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-4.32%)
PIBTL 12.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.55%)
POWER 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.75%)
PPL 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.56%)
PRL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-3.2%)
PTC 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.27%)
SILK 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
SNGP 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-7.4%)
TRG 116.30 Decreased By ▼ -6.70 (-5.45%)
UNITY 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-6.44%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-14.94%)
BR100 4,919 Decreased By ▼ -71.98 (-1.44%)
BR30 25,192 Decreased By ▼ -556.66 (-2.16%)
KSE100 46,056 Decreased By ▼ -588.77 (-1.26%)
KSE30 19,222 Decreased By ▼ -252.3 (-1.3%)
PSX loses 588 points to close at 46,055 points

  • As many as 415 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 92 of them recorded gain and 313 sustained losses.
APP 11 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Thursday witnessed bearish trend, losing 588.77 points, with negative change of 1.26 percent, closing at 46,055.52 points against 46,644.29 points on the last working day.

A total 1,124,821,205 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 1,011,910,450 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs35.598 billion against Rs27.298 billion previous day.

As many as 415 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 92 of them recorded gain and 313 sustained losses whereas the share price of 10 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 353,566,000 shares and price per share of Rs1.68, Telcard Ltd with a volume of 97,499,000 and price per share of Rs6.89 and K-Electric Limited with a volume of 47,091,000 and price per share of Rs4.54.

Rafhan Maize witnessed maximum increase of Rs299 per share, closing at Rs10499 while AKD Capital shares increased by Rs34.89per share closing at Rs500.20.

Nestle Pakistan recorded maximum decrease of Rs80 per share, closing at Rs6220 whereas Pak Tobacco was runner up with the increase of Rs59per share, closing at Rs1540.

PSX loses 588 points to close at 46,055 points

