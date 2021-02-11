Markets
European stocks firm at open
- In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index rose 0.1 percent to 13,948.72.
11 Feb 2021
LONDON: Europe's major stock markets held firm at the start of trading on Thursday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index up almost 0.2 percent at 6,534.13 points.
In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index rose 0.1 percent to 13,948.72 while the Paris CAC 40 was marginally higher at 5,672.28 points.
