Need for uninterrupted gas supply stressed

KARACHI: SITE Association of Industry president Abdul Hadi has said that restoration of gas to CPPs is vital for export promotion and to maintain customer’s confidence.

Expressing satisfaction over restoration of gas supply and resumption of industrial production, Abdul Hadi said that industries would make best efforts to minimize the loss of export orders due to delayed shipments. He stressed the need for uninterrupted gas supply to all industries. He thanked the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Petroleum, Nadeem Babar, for restoring gas to the captive power plants of SITE area as per the commitment made on January 29 during a meeting held at the Governor’s House.

He also thanked Sindh Governor Imran Ismail for playing a key role in this matter.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021