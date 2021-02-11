ANL 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
ASC 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
ASL 23.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.88%)
AVN 98.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.36%)
BOP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
BYCO 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.58%)
DGKC 120.41 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (3.36%)
EPCL 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.34%)
FCCL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.69%)
FFBL 26.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.17%)
FFL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.45%)
HASCOL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.69%)
HUBC 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
JSCL 27.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
KAPCO 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.12%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
LOTCHEM 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
MLCF 45.35 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.51%)
PAEL 40.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.25%)
PPL 92.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.48%)
PRL 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.34%)
PTC 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
SILK 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.44%)
SNGP 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.99%)
TRG 123.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.82%)
UNITY 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (37.01%)
BR100 4,991 Increased By ▲ 4.19 (0.08%)
BR30 25,749 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-0.01%)
KSE100 46,644 Decreased By ▼ -30.48 (-0.07%)
KSE30 19,474 Decreased By ▼ -12.28 (-0.06%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

WHO OKs AstraZeneca jabs for variants, over-65

AFP 11 Feb 2021

GENEVA: The AstraZeneca-Oxford Covid-19 vaccine can be used for people aged over 65, and also where coronavirus variants of concern are circulating, WHO experts said Wednesday, soothing fears about the jab.

The World Health Organization’s 15-member Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) issued interim recommendations for when and how to use the two-shot vaccine, which has yet to receive WHO emergency use authorisation.

The announcement came after the vaccine suffered several setbacks, raising questions about whether it was appropriate to use it on older people, or in places where a variant of the virus first found in South Africa is circulating.

SAGE chief Alejandro Cravioto acknowledged the lack of data on the vaccine’s efficacy for people aged over 65, which has prompted a number of countries to withhold recommending its use in older people — who are by far the most vulnerable to the virus.

But, he told journalists, “we feel that the response of this group cannot be any different from groups of a younger age”.

SAGE, he said, recommends “for the vaccine to be used for 18 years and above without an upper age limit”.

He said the experts were eagerly awaiting more specific data on the efficacy of the vaccine in people over 65, but said it “would not be appropriate” to wait with its recommendations.

“We have thousands of people dying,” he stressed.

WHO AstraZeneca Oxford COVID19 SAGE Alejandro Cravioto

WHO OKs AstraZeneca jabs for variants, over-65

SBP Modernizes Foreign Exchange Regulations to facilitate Startups, Fintechs & Exports

Fashion overtakes food on European stock markets

NA speaker distances himself from controversial video

Grade 1 to 16 employees: Govt ready to notify hike in salaries: Rashid

Protesting govt employees teargassed

Ogra allows SNGPL to raise average price of gas

Massive increase in Discos’ tariffs allowed

FBR issues new system for electronic IT refunds

Bank deposits jump 16pc YoY

Startups, fintechs and exports: SBP notifies revisions in chapter 20 of FE Manual

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.