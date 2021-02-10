ANL 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
ASC 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
ASL 23.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.88%)
AVN 98.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.36%)
BOP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
BYCO 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.58%)
DGKC 120.41 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (3.36%)
EPCL 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.34%)
FCCL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.69%)
FFBL 26.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.17%)
FFL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.45%)
HASCOL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.69%)
HUBC 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
JSCL 27.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
KAPCO 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.12%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
LOTCHEM 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
MLCF 45.35 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.51%)
PAEL 40.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.25%)
PPL 92.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.48%)
PRL 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.34%)
PTC 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
SILK 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.44%)
SNGP 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.99%)
TRG 123.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.82%)
UNITY 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (37.01%)
BR100 4,991 Increased By ▲ 4.19 (0.08%)
BR30 25,749 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-0.01%)
KSE100 46,644 Decreased By ▼ -30.48 (-0.07%)
KSE30 19,474 Decreased By ▼ -12.28 (-0.06%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Separate wing created for investigations to ensure effective investigations into serious cases: CM Sindh

  • IGP Mushtaq Maher briefing the chief minister said that out of 27 Inspectors Investigation, four were female and four belonged to minorities.
APP 10 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Wednesday said that he had developed `Investigation’ as a separate wing within the police service so that investigation could be done on scientific methods.

This he said while speaking to a ceremony organized to distribute offer letters among Inspector Investigation of Karachi Division selected through Sindh Public Service Commission here at CM House.

The programme was attended by provincial ministers, Saeed Ghani, Imtiaz Shaikh, Syed Nasir Shah, Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mushtaq Maher, ACS Home Usman Chachar, Additional IGP – Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon, DIGP (Admn) Ameen Yousifzai.

The Chief Minister said that the investigation always remained a weak section of the cases. “After thorough discussions and deliberations, we decided to evolve investigation as a separate wing within the police department,” he said and added that in order to hire the most talented and energetic youngsters the selection process was assigned to Sindh Public Service Commission.

Murad Ali Shah directed the IGP Sindh Mushtaq Maher to impart best professional training to the newly appointed inspectors and make them best investigators in the province. “Now, investigation has become a vast field to investigate most complicated and sensitive cases on scientific methods,” he said and added he was sure the new and fresh addition in the investigation wing would improve investigation issues.

IGP Mushtaq Maher briefing the chief minister said that out of 27 Inspectors Investigation, four were female and four belonged to minorities. He added that overall 260 inspectors, including 81 legal, have been appointed through the public service commission in different phases. He said that the newly appointed inspectors had separate cadre for upward mobility. “The inspector appointed these days would reach to the rank of DIGPs and assistant sub-inspector to the rank of SSPs,” he said and added they have long and clear careers,” he said.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah distributed offer letters among the newly selected inspectors.

Syed Murad Ali Shah

Separate wing created for investigations to ensure effective investigations into serious cases: CM Sindh

Army to deploy C-130 aircraft to find missing K2 climbers

All sectors contributed in Pakistan’s fight against COVID-19: CJCSC

Govt committed to provide support, social protection to poor segments: PM Imran

Leaked videos show shameful act of politicians buying, selling votes in Senate, says PM

Twitter says India's orders to block accounts inconsistent with local law

Qureshi assures Chilean FM that all possible efforts are being taken to trace missing K2 climbers

Govt-IPPs deal: Rs800bn saving projected

One killed, four wounded in US health clinic shooting

North Korea stole $300m in crypto to fund nukes: UN experts

Bitcoin pushes closer to $50,000, global stocks mixed

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters