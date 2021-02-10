Separate wing created for investigations to ensure effective investigations into serious cases: CM Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Wednesday said that he had developed `Investigation’ as a separate wing within the police service so that investigation could be done on scientific methods.

This he said while speaking to a ceremony organized to distribute offer letters among Inspector Investigation of Karachi Division selected through Sindh Public Service Commission here at CM House.

The programme was attended by provincial ministers, Saeed Ghani, Imtiaz Shaikh, Syed Nasir Shah, Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mushtaq Maher, ACS Home Usman Chachar, Additional IGP – Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon, DIGP (Admn) Ameen Yousifzai.

The Chief Minister said that the investigation always remained a weak section of the cases. “After thorough discussions and deliberations, we decided to evolve investigation as a separate wing within the police department,” he said and added that in order to hire the most talented and energetic youngsters the selection process was assigned to Sindh Public Service Commission.

Murad Ali Shah directed the IGP Sindh Mushtaq Maher to impart best professional training to the newly appointed inspectors and make them best investigators in the province. “Now, investigation has become a vast field to investigate most complicated and sensitive cases on scientific methods,” he said and added he was sure the new and fresh addition in the investigation wing would improve investigation issues.

IGP Mushtaq Maher briefing the chief minister said that out of 27 Inspectors Investigation, four were female and four belonged to minorities. He added that overall 260 inspectors, including 81 legal, have been appointed through the public service commission in different phases. He said that the newly appointed inspectors had separate cadre for upward mobility. “The inspector appointed these days would reach to the rank of DIGPs and assistant sub-inspector to the rank of SSPs,” he said and added they have long and clear careers,” he said.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah distributed offer letters among the newly selected inspectors.