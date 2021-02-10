ANL 29.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.81%)
ASC 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.88%)
ASL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.17%)
AVN 99.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.46%)
BOP 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
DGKC 120.80 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (3.69%)
EPCL 47.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.08%)
FCCL 25.05 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.81%)
FFBL 26.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
FFL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
HASCOL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
HUBC 90.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 6.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
KAPCO 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.67%)
KEL 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.57%)
LOTCHEM 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
MLCF 45.82 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (3.57%)
PAEL 40.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.95%)
PIBTL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
POWER 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.43%)
PPL 93.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.69%)
PRL 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.09%)
PTC 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.01%)
SILK 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.44%)
SNGP 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.58%)
TRG 123.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.42%)
UNITY 35.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
WTL 1.65 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (29.92%)
BR100 5,006 Increased By ▲ 18.68 (0.37%)
BR30 25,837 Increased By ▲ 86.01 (0.33%)
KSE100 46,744 Increased By ▲ 69.66 (0.15%)
KSE30 19,519 Increased By ▲ 32.21 (0.17%)
Japan shares edge higher driven by Honda's upbeat earnings outlook

  • The second-biggest gainer was Nintendo Co Ltd, which rose 2.73%.
Reuters 10 Feb 2021

TOKYO: Japanese stocks erased early losses and rose on Wednesday as an earnings forecast upgrade from Honda backed expectations for an improving outlook for corporate profits amid an improving global economy.

The Nikkei index gained 0.01% at 29,503.60 by 0203 GMT, with energy and consumer cyclical companies leading gains. The broader Topix rose 0.29% to 1,931.44.

Since the start of the year, the Nikkei has rallied more than 7% to its highest level since 1990 as investors buy Japanese exporters that are expected to benefit as the global economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stocks have risen so quickly that some traders warn that a correction lower is overdue, but most analysts say the Nikkei is still on track to reclaim the psychological important 30,000 mark because the earnings season so far been better than expected.

"A lot of investors are buying on dips, which shows that the mood is positive," said Masahiro Yamaguchi, head of investment research at SMBC Trust Bank.

"The global economic recovery will become more concrete as the year progresses, which benefits Japanese companies that are sensitive to global growth."

The stock that gained the most among the top 30 core Topix names was Honda Motor Co Ltd, which rose 6.38%, after the automaker upgraded its earnings forecasts.

Toyota Motor Co also rose 2.5% ahead of its earnings report due later in the day.

The second-biggest gainer was Nintendo Co Ltd, which rose 2.73%.

The underperformers among the Topix 30 were Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd, down 1.68%, and Astellas Pharma Inc, down 1.50%.

So far this earnings season, 80% of Japanese companies have beaten forecasts for the December quarter, according to Refinitiv data.

There were 131 advancers on the Nikkei index against 89 decliners.

