Indian shares rise after strong earnings; Tata Steel jumps

BENGALURU: Indian shares rose modestly on Wednesday as a string of upbeat corporate earnings supported risk sentiment, with Tata Steel leading broad-based gains.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was 0.20% higher at 15,138.30 by 0350 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.19% at 51,419.05.

All 14 sectoral indexes were higher and oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries provided the biggest boost to the Nifty 50 with a gain of 0.8%.

Tata Steel was the top gainer on the Nifty 50, rising 2.4% after it swung to a profit in the December quarter.

Financial results for four other Nifty 50 firms - watch and jewellery maker Titan, gas utility GAIL, aluminium group Hindalco, and motorcycle and truck producer Eicher - are expected later on Wednesday.

Other Asian stocks also inched higher on upbeat Wall Street earnings and optimism about a global recovery.