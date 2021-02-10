ANL 29.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.61%)
Kvitova stunned by Cirstea in Open second round

  • She had dominated the match-up prior, winning five of their seven clashes.
AFP 10 Feb 2021

MELBOURNE: Two-time Grand Slam winner Petra Kvitova slumped out of the Australian Open Wednesday after a tough three-sets loss to Sorana Cirstea in the second round.

The ninth seed hit back strongly after losing the first set, but her challenge fell apart as she went out 6-4, 1-6, 6-1 after 44 unforced errors and seven double faults.

"It was impressive... I was not expecting it," said Romanian Cirstea, who was one of the players that underwent hard quarantine and couldn't leave her hotel room for 14 days.

"I thought I could beat her and I was confident. I'm really happy with this win."

Kvitova, the 2019 Australian Open finalist, recovered from a slow start to rediscover her powerful groundstrokes in a dominant second set, but faded on a humid Margaret Court Arena.

The 30-year-old Czech finished last year on a high, reaching the semi-finals of the French Open, but has had a difficult time after emerging from quarantine in Australia.

She won just one match at the warm-up Yarra Valley Classic before falling to Nadia Podoroska of Argentina in three sets.

Cirstea, ranked 68, plays Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic in the third round.

Petra Kvitova Yarra Valley Classic Romanian Cirstea Margaret Court Arena Marketa Vondrousova

