Presidential reference for Senate elections: PPP to become party in case: Bukhari

Naveed Butt 10 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) after announcing to challenge the presidential reference for the Senate elections has also now announced to become a party in the case.

Now, the PPP has announced its intention to become a party in the presidential reference.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Tuesday contacted the party’s secretary general Nayyer Hussain Bukhari on telephone in which they discussed and consulted about the challenging the ordinance.

Nayyer Bukhari said that the party would become a party in the case which was under hearing in the Supreme Court of Pakistan, and would challenge the presidential election for holding the senate elections through an open ballot in a high court.

He said in a statement that the ordinance was based on “bad intentions” of the government, adding that every legal and constitutional way would be adopted against the ordinance.

On Monday Jamiat Ulma-e-Islam Fazal (JUI-F) had also challenged the presidential ordinance regarding the senate elections in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Advocate Jehangir Jadoon on behalf of the JUI-F challenged the presidential ordinance in the apex court.

The petition prayed to the top court to declare the ordinance regarding elections of the upper house of the parliament against the Constitution.

The petition contended that sovereignty of the Supreme Court and the Parliament had been sabotaged through the ordinance.

The JUI-F petition urged the court to declare the presidential ordinance “null and void” by declaring it “bad intention” of the government.

