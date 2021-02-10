ANL 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.3%)
ASC 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.99%)
ASL 23.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
AVN 99.86 Decreased By ▼ -3.36 (-3.26%)
BOP 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
BYCO 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.15%)
DGKC 116.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.38%)
EPCL 47.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FCCL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.08%)
FFBL 26.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.45%)
FFL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.37%)
HASCOL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.61%)
HUBC 91.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.13%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.22%)
JSCL 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.62%)
KAPCO 44.70 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.23%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
MLCF 44.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.85%)
PAEL 40.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.82%)
PIBTL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
POWER 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
PPL 94.35 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.29%)
PRL 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.81%)
PTC 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.97%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
SNGP 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.35%)
TRG 124.02 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.33%)
UNITY 35.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 4,987 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-0.04%)
BR30 25,751 Increased By ▲ 39.51 (0.15%)
KSE100 46,675 Decreased By ▼ -47.1 (-0.1%)
KSE30 19,487 Decreased By ▼ -13.26 (-0.07%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

Partly Facetious: A weapon of the past

Anjum Ibrahim 10 Feb 2021

“How many times must the cannon balls fly before they are forever banned?”

“Hey our army has the most technologically advanced equipment in the world and cannon balls as you very well know is a weapon of the past.….”

“I wasn’t referring to our military preparedness.”

“Oh so why did you think of cannon balls?”

“Let me cite a few verses of the song - How many oceans does a white dove have to fly over before she can rest on dry land? How long can a mountain be around before it crumbles into the ocean?”

“OK I get the picture but wasn’t Dylan referring to war and oppression….wait are you referring to what is happening in Myanmar today?”

“No actually what I am referring to is what happened in Islamabad high Court on Monday.”

“Oh that reminds me what happened to the storming of the Hospital in Lahore?”

“Right and what happened after many judges were slapped around in many courts around the country….”

“Ah I get where you are going with that song! And Dylan’s answer to his question was that the answer is blowing in the wind….”

“I would urge The Khan to take decisive action….”

“Even The Khan’s own team of extremely vocal lawyers’ have not uttered a word on the incident…”

“His team of lawyers’ is working diligently on ordinances and…wait…is Musharraf’s case being heard in any court…”

“Where does that come in?”

“Farogh Naseem always resigns to argue in favour of Musharraf.”

“I forgot yes that is true anyway The Khan is on the same page as the establishment so I would urge The Khan not to use the police, wary after being manhandled by those throwing the cannon-balls and….”

“The establishment learnt a very valuable lesson during Musharraf’s last months….”

“I agree – I guess in this instance the page in question is not that of a book but of a newspaper and the columns and the space in between is as far away as is possible…”

“Don’t be facetious.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Farogh Naseem Pervez Musharraf PARTLY FACETIOUS

Anjum Ibrahim

Partly Facetious: A weapon of the past

State oil firms risk wasting $400bn as energy shift speeds up

Govt asks SSGC to divert gas to FFBQL

Setting up of provincial regulators: Nepra chief gives his consent

KP law minister quits ahead of Senate elections

Amendment to FE Manual proposed: SBP seeks to facilitate startups to raise convertible debt

Govt approves Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine for emergency use

Covid may have taken ‘convoluted path’ to Wuhan: WHO

Govt says plans to complete revival process within given timeframe

What lies in store for PSM, CJP asks ministers

UAE’s ‘Hope’ probe enters Mars orbit in first for Arab world

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.