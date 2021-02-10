CPEC’s Thar Coal Block-1 project making rapid progress: Li Jigen

KARACHI: The Thar Coal Block-1 project, which is an important part of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), is making rapid progress despite all odds, says a top official.

At the office relocation ceremony of Sino Sindh Resources Private Limited (SSRL), Li Jigen, Chief Operating Officer of SSRL, a subsidiary of Shanghai Electric, said that despite the Covid-19 pandemic and other obstacles, the mega project in Thar has picked up pace in recent times. Tariq Shah, Sindh Energy Secretary, Meng Donghai, CEO of Thar Coal Block-1 Power Generation Co and Li Jigen, inaugurated SSRL’s new office at The Harbour Front.—PR

