PSX loses 47 points to close at 46,674 points

ISLAMABAD: The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Tuesday witnessed a slight bearish trend, losing 47.10 points, with negative change of 0.10 percent, closing at 46,674.77 points against 46,721.87 points on the last working day.

A total 664,033,819 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 428,626,082 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs28.379 billion against Rs22.184 billion previous day.

As many as 420 companies’ transacted shares in the stock market, 191 of them recorded gain and 212 sustained losses whereas the share price of 17 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Telecard Limited with a volume of 62,859,000 shares and price per share of Rs4.89, Pak Refinery with a volume of 43,177,500 and price per share of Rs28.52 and Hascol Petrol with a volume of 39,783,599 and price per share of Rs11.22.

Khyber Textile witnessed maximum increase of Rs20.45 per share, closing at Rs293.50 while National Refinery shares increased by Rs19.44 per share closing at Rs514.07.

Rafhan Maize recorded maximum decrease of Rs269.13 per share, closing at Rs10527.43 whereas Nestle Pakistan was runner up with the increase of Rs142.50 per share, closing at Rs6298.33.