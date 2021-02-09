K-Electric proposes an increase of Rs1.71 in electricity prices

K-Electric proposed an increase of Rs1.71 in electricity prices to the National Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA).

The application has been sent to NEPRA and a hearing will be held on the 23rd of February, 2021 to discuss this issue, as reported by SAMAA News.

A request has been made by K-Electric to increase the price of electricity per unit for power consumers in Karachi under the monthly fuel adjustment charges.

The power distributer also proposed to reduce tri-monthly charges by Rs 0.11 per unit.

According to NEPRA, K Electric has requested an overall increase of Rs 3.23 per unit and a reduction of Rs 1.52 per unit in terms of fuel price adjustment for June-December 2020.

Similarly, an increase of Rs 3.80 per unit and a reduction of Rs 3.91 per unit was also requested for tri-monthly adjustment for the period of April 2020 to December 2020, according to NEPRA.