ANL 29.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.99%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
AVN 102.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.53%)
BOP 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.47%)
DGKC 117.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.27%)
EPCL 48.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.65%)
FCCL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.08%)
FFBL 26.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
FFL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
HASCOL 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.19%)
HUBC 91.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.7%)
JSCL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.73%)
KAPCO 44.58 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (2.96%)
KEL 4.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
PAEL 41.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.92%)
POWER 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PPL 94.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.5%)
PRL 29.18 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.31%)
PTC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.52%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.61%)
SNGP 43.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.71%)
TRG 128.40 Increased By ▲ 4.79 (3.88%)
UNITY 36.00 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.81%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 5,010 Increased By ▲ 21.38 (0.43%)
BR30 25,930 Increased By ▲ 218.58 (0.85%)
KSE100 46,782 Increased By ▲ 59.97 (0.13%)
KSE30 19,539 Increased By ▲ 39.08 (0.2%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

England beat India by 227 runs to go 1-0 up in four-test series

  • Chasing a record 420 for victory, the hosts were bowled out for 192 in the second session.
Reuters 09 Feb 2021

England crushed India by 227 runs in the opening test to go 1-0 up in the four-test series at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday.

Chasing a record 420 for victory, the hosts were bowled out for 192 in the second session, with captain Virat Kohli topscoring for them with a fighting 72.

Virat Kohli Chidambaram England crushed India

England beat India by 227 runs to go 1-0 up in four-test series

Efforts to find missing K2 climbers halts due to harsh weather

All eyes on Washington as Trump second impeachment trial starts

Just after GameStop frenzy, Reddit raises over $250mn in funding

Oil climbs to 13-month highs on output cuts, demand recovery hopes

US forces not protecting Syrian oil fields: Pentagon

Iran, North Korea resumed missile collaboration in 2020: UN report

Jan exports decline 9.89pc, imports slide 5.43pc MoM

Bitcoin hits record near $45,000 after Tesla investment

Huawei CEO hopes for 'open policy' from Biden administration

ECC clears report agreed with IPPs on Rs403bn payment

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters