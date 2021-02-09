World
Iran starts Covid-19 vaccination campaign: state TV
- "We begin our national vaccination against the Covid-19 virus (in) memory of the martyrdom.
09 Feb 2021
TEHRAN: Iran began its vaccination campaign against Covid-19 on Tuesday to fight the Middle East's deadliest outbreak of the illness, images broadcast by state television showed.
"We begin our national vaccination against the Covid-19 virus (in) memory of the martyrdom of health workers," Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said at a ceremony at a Tehran hospital.
