Iran starts Covid-19 vaccination campaign: state TV

AFP 09 Feb 2021

TEHRAN: Iran began its vaccination campaign against Covid-19 on Tuesday to fight the Middle East's deadliest outbreak of the illness, images broadcast by state television showed.

"We begin our national vaccination against the Covid-19 virus (in) memory of the martyrdom of health workers," Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said at a ceremony at a Tehran hospital.

