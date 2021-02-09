ANL 29.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
India's Future Group shares soar after court lifts hold on Reliance deal

  • E-commerce giant Amazon has argued that Future breached certain 2019 contracts by agreeing to the deal with Reliance.
Reuters 09 Feb 2021

BENGALURU: Shares in Future Group companies jumped nearly 10% on Tuesday, a day after an Indian court overturned an order that had stalled Future Group's $3.4 billion deal to sell its retail assets to conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd.

The court's decision is the latest twist in the Future Group saga, coming after a New Delhi court last week sided with Future's partner Amazon.com Inc's challenge and put Future's asset sale to Reliance Industries on hold, which led to an appeal from the Indian retail group.

A two-judge bench hearing Future's appeal on Monday put on hold the New Delhi court's previous ruling, two sources familiar with the proceedings said.

E-commerce giant Amazon has argued that Future breached certain 2019 contracts by agreeing to the deal with Reliance.

The bench agreed that Future Retail was not a part of the 2019 agreement, the company said in a filing to the stock exchanges late on Monday.

Shares of Future Retail rose nearly 10% to 80.50 rupees in early trade, while Future Consumer, Future Enterprises and Future Lifestyle Fashions gained between 8.2% and 9.9%.

Future Retail is also set to report results for the quarter ended Dec. 31 later in the day.

Reliance Industries Ltd india stock Shares in Future Group companies New Delhi court's

