ANL 29.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
ASC 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.24%)
ASL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.84%)
AVN 103.60 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.37%)
BOP 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
BYCO 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.43%)
DGKC 117.30 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.31%)
EPCL 47.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.61%)
FCCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.66%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.63%)
FFL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
HASCOL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.79%)
HUBC 91.65 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.79%)
HUMNL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.74%)
JSCL 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.02%)
KAPCO 44.68 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (3.19%)
KEL 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
PAEL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.41%)
PIBTL 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.92%)
POWER 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PPL 94.75 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.71%)
PRL 29.25 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.56%)
PTC 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.18%)
SILK 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.95%)
SNGP 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.64%)
TRG 129.12 Increased By ▲ 5.51 (4.46%)
UNITY 36.30 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.66%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.63%)
BR100 5,022 Increased By ▲ 33.62 (0.67%)
BR30 26,021 Increased By ▲ 309.13 (1.2%)
KSE100 46,869 Increased By ▲ 147.02 (0.31%)
KSE30 19,583 Increased By ▲ 83.6 (0.43%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Indonesia's Pertamina 2021 crude oil imports seen up 50.4% y/y

  • But changes in crude prices over the past year have made it more profitable to sell Indonesian crude to the foreign market while importing cheaper crude.
Reuters 09 Feb 2021

JAKARTA: Indonesian state oil company PT Pertamina is estimated to increase its crude oil imports by 50.4% this year compared to 2020, its chief executive officer said on Tuesday, in an effort to reduce its current account deficit.

The practice, which has been used since the middle of last year, will be more cost-effective, with Pertamina importing cheaper crude while exporting the more expensive Indonesian crude, Pertamina CEO Nicke Widyawati told parliament.

"If we export domestic crude while importing from elsewhere, the price difference will improve our current account deficit," Nicke said.

Pertamina is estimated to import 118.4 million barrels of crude oil this year, compared to the 78.7 million barrels imported in 2020.

This also surpasses crude imports in 2019, when the company took in 86.9 million barrels.

The Indonesian energy ministry issued a regulation in 2018 asking oil and gas contractors to prioritise Pertamina and other domestic refinery operators as buyers for crude produced from the country's blocks, in its efforts to reduce energy imports.

But changes in crude prices over the past year have made it more profitable to sell Indonesian crude to the foreign market while importing cheaper crude.

Pertamina also reported on Tuesday higher gasoline imports for this year.

Gasoline imports are expected to be at 113 million barrels, up 13.5% from last year but still lower than 2019 levels.

Pertamina Pertamina CEO Nicke Widyawati Indonesian state oil company Gasoline imports

Indonesia's Pertamina 2021 crude oil imports seen up 50.4% y/y

Just after GameStop frenzy, Reddit raises over $250mn in funding

Oil climbs to 13-month highs on output cuts, demand recovery hopes

US forces not protecting Syrian oil fields: Pentagon

Iran, North Korea resumed missile collaboration in 2020: UN report

Jan exports decline 9.89pc, imports slide 5.43pc MoM

Bitcoin hits record near $45,000 after Tesla investment

Huawei CEO hopes for 'open policy' from Biden administration

ECC clears report agreed with IPPs on Rs403bn payment

Senate panel unanimously approves Single Window Bill

Ord not presumptive, but conditional legislation: SC

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters