Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
09 Feb 2021
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===================================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===================================================================================================================
Adam Sugar 30.09.2020 40% (F) 318.557 18.42 09.03.2021 27.02.2021 to
Mills Limited Year End 10.00.a.m. 09.03.2021
AGM
Amreli Steels 31.12.2020 - 423.004 1.42 - -
Limited Half Year
===================================================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.