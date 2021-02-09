KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=================================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =================================================================================================================== Adam Sugar 30.09.2020 40% (F) 318.557 18.42 09.03.2021 27.02.2021 to Mills Limited Year End 10.00.a.m. 09.03.2021 AGM Amreli Steels 31.12.2020 - 423.004 1.42 - - Limited Half Year ===================================================================================================================

