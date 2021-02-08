ANL 29.81 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.88%)
ASC 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.34%)
ASL 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.56%)
AVN 103.22 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (4.24%)
BOP 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.06%)
BYCO 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.75%)
DGKC 116.94 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-2.29%)
EPCL 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-4.97%)
FCCL 24.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.09%)
FFBL 26.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.01%)
FFL 17.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.66%)
HASCOL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-8.78%)
HUBC 90.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.14%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.89%)
JSCL 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.36%)
KAPCO 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.35%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.98%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
MLCF 44.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.78%)
PAEL 41.33 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.93%)
PIBTL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.88%)
POWER 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.41%)
PPL 94.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.04%)
PRL 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.86%)
PTC 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.83%)
SILK 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
SNGP 43.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.55%)
TRG 123.61 Increased By ▲ 10.59 (9.37%)
UNITY 35.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.23%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (9.82%)
BR100 4,989 Decreased By ▼ -19.39 (-0.39%)
BR30 25,711 Increased By ▲ 36.48 (0.14%)
KSE100 46,722 Decreased By ▼ -183.92 (-0.39%)
KSE30 19,500 Decreased By ▼ -76.14 (-0.39%)
PSX loses 183 points to close at 46,721 points

  • As many as 419 companies’ transacted shares in the stock market, 158 of them recorded gain and 242 sustained losses.
APP 08 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Monday witnessed bearish trend, losing 183.92 points, with negative change of 0.39 percent, closing at 46,721.87 points against 46,905.79 points on the last working day.

A total 428,626,082 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 440,278,054 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs22.184 billion against Rs26.421 billion previous day.

As many as 419 companies’ transacted shares in the stock market, 158 of them recorded gain and 242 sustained losses whereas the share price of 19 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were WorldCall Telcome with a volume of 52,912,50 shares and price per share of Rs1.14, Telecard Limited with a volume of 35,630,500and price per share of Rs3.89 and TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 33,175,978 and price per share of Rs114.99.

Bhanero Tex witnessed maximum increase of Rs61.95 per share, closing at Rs887.96 while Sapphire Tex shares increased by Rs43.59 per share closing at Rs1043.59.

Rafhan Maize recorded maximum decrease of Rs93.44 per share, closing at Rs10796.56 whereas Colgate Palm was runner up with the increase of Rs86.56 per share, closing at Rs2893.33.

